Passenger tries to open emergency door mid-flight, handed over to police in Varanasi: SpiceJet

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A passenger on a Varanasi-bound SpiceJet flight tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air on Saturday, but was restrained by the crew till the aircraft landed safely.

The passenger, identified as Gaurav, was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SpiceJet's security staff just after the aircraft landed safely in Varanasi airport, SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Explaining the incident, SpiceJet said, "An un-presidential incident happened on Saturday in Varanasi-bound SpiceJet flight. A passenger called Gaurav suddenly stood and went to the emergency door and tries to open the door on board when the aircraft was already airborne."

"Immediately, the female crew stopped the passenger with the help of co-passengers and restrained him till the flight landed safely at Varanasi airport. The crew immediately informed the captain who requested the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for a priority landing," the airline said.



A total of 89 passengers were on board when the incident was reported.

"Aviation security and airline's security were deployed inside the airfield at the time of landing. The passenger was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SpiceJet's security staff just after the aircraft landed safely in Varanasi airport," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the passenger was seated at 1C.

"The passenger was roaming around in the aircraft after take-off and suddenly tried to open the exit door," sources told ANI.

The entire incident was reported to the aviation regulatory body Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the airline. The airline company is yet to decide to put the above passenger on a no-fly-list. (ANI)

