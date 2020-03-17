Passengers arriving from COVID-hit nations to be quarantined in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): All passengers arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will be counseled and quarantined, isolation wards have also been set up at Vikarabad and Dulapally districts of Telangana, informed the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

"On the directions of Central government of India, state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered the setting up of quarantine facilities and isolation wards in areas nearby Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for people coming from Middle East and European countries," Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana told ANI.

"All passengers, including Indians and foreign nationals, who arrive at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will be counseled and quarantined immediately on their arrival from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain. The passengers who are asymptomatic will be taken to government facilities in Vikarabad and Dulapally, whereas those with any symptoms will be kept in isolation in government hospitals and tested for coronavirus," he added.

"We have set up quarantine facilities at Telangana State Forest Academy in Dulapally and Haritha Valley View Resorts at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district, he further informed.

He also informed that fifty-four passengers have been quarantined at the Vikarabad facility.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

