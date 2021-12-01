Passengers from high-risk countries to be segregated from low-risk countries at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): In adherence with the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government for air travel in view of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday said that the passengers arriving from high-risk countries will be segregated from those from low-risk countries.

In a statement, CSMIA said, "From December 1, arriving passengers from high-risk countries, will be segregated from passengers arriving from low-risk countries. Adequate RT-PCR testing facility in international arrivals in form of 48 registration counters and 40 sampling booths."

In addition to normal RT-PCR, the CSMIA said that 30 Rapid PCR machines are being made available for the passengers having connecting onward flights with short connecting time.

"This facility will be upscaled further if required," the airport said.

For the passengers who do have not made a pre-booking of RT-PCR test online, QR codes have been displayed at various locations in the arrival corridor.



"Physical forms for RT-PCR registration also made available to passengers on board with help of airlines which they can fill before disembarking from the flight," the statement read.

The airport will also create a large sitting area for the passengers awaiting their RT-PCR results and has arranged for activated amenities like washrooms, food and beverage.

The Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected the South Africa and some other countries and has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".

In wake of the same, in order to restrict the transmission of the said virus variant into the state, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority declared with immediate effect, the restrictions on air travel into the state.

DCP immigration and FRRO to draft a proforma of declaration for all arriving passengers on international flights to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days. MIAL to share the proformas with all airlines and the information regarding travel in the last 15 days shall be cross-checked by immigration on arrival. Incorrect information furnished by the passengers shall lead to action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The international passengers arriving from at-risk countries (declared by the Government of India from time to time) may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by MIAL and Airport Authority for their checking. Such all passengers shall have to undergo mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine and RT-PCR test to be carried out on days 2, 4 and 7 for these passengers. (ANI)

