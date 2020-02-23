Passengers from Malaysia, Nepal among others to be screened for Coronavirus at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has started screening passengers coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nepal abiding the recent directive issued by the government, airport officials said.

The airport will continue to screen people coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

The Ministry of Health has tightened screenings and has issued an advisory requiring all passengers arriving from these countries to undergo screening for novel coronavirus infection.

"Health counters and thermal scanners have been stationed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers by the APHO team. Furthermore, the airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal and that airlines have been sensitized and informed to follow the instructions of the Government," officials said.

The deadly coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2,200 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

