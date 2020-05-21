Passengers to complete check-in, baggage drop off 60 min before departure: MoCA

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As domestic flight services are set to resume from May 25, passengers will need to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop-off at least 60 minutes prior to their departure time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Thursday.

"Passengers to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop of at least 60 minutes before departure," read the MoCA's new guidelines.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued general instructions for domestic travellers. Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport. Passengers will be required to wear protective gear (face mask). Only one check-in bag will be allowed," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that passengers would not be permitted to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight. Besides, no paper or magazines will be available inside the aircraft.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that all domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25," Puri wrote on Twitter.

Domestic flights in the country have been stopped since March 25 when the lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

