Passengers welcome resumption of inter-state bus services between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Passengers have welcomed the resumption of bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after nearly seven months.

The inter-state bus services resumed on Monday evening after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

According to the MoU, TSRTC will operate 826 buses while 638 buses will be operated from Andhra Pradesh.

"According to the MoU, 826 buses from Telangana depots and 638 buses from Andhra Pradesh depots will resume service. These buses will cover all the major cities in both states. The rest of bus services will resume soon," said Yadagiri, TSRTC Executive Director of Operations.



Inter-state bus services were suspended in the country after lockdown was imposed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ram Singh, who was travelling to Vijayawada, appreciated the resumption of bus services between the two states.

"It's really good that the RTC service has resumed between the two states. This bus service was not available for seven months. But now we are happy that the services have resumed," he said.

Ramdhir, a passenger who had to travel to Tirupati, said the resumption of service has made travel easy.

"Earlier we faced a problem as there was no bus service. Lockdown has been lifted but there was no bus service between the states. We now have an easy mode of transportation," he said. (ANI)

