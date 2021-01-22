Passing out Parade held at Naval Base Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 22 (ANI): A Passing out Parade (PoP) of the 62nd Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation course was held at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology at Naval Base Kochi on Wednesday.

The parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, a statement from the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi said.

A total of 16 officers including eight from the Indian Navy, two from the Coast Guard, and six from the Bangladesh Navy, Vietnam Navy, and Mauritius Police Force, passed out from the portals of the Institute.



The officers underwent 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects, practical training on various types of Indian Navy and Coast Guard aircraft.

Admiral Bansal in his address said it was an honour and privilege for all Air Technical officers and sailors to graduate from the portals of NIAT, which is also the 'Centre of Excellence for Aeronautical Science and Technology' of Cochin University of Science and Technology.

"The alumni of this fine Institute have brought many laurels to the Indian Navy through their professionalism and dedication," he said, emphasising the importance of maintaining professional competence and keeping abreast with the latest technologies.

Trophies were awarded for Overall Order of Merit amongst Air Engineering, Air Electrical officers and the Best All Round Officer of the course. (ANI)

