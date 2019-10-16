Representative image
Representative image

Passing out parade of 2018 batch DSPs held at Amaravati

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:05 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The passing out parade of 2018 batch DSPs was held at APSP parade grounds in the state capital on Wednesday.

25 DSPs completed the 12-month long training program at Anantapuram Training Centre. Along with the new DSPs, 5 contingents took part in the march.

State Home Minister M Sucharita was the chief guest at the ceremony. DGP Gowtam Sawang accompanied the minister on the dais. Jessy Prasanti was the Parade Commander.

This is the first batch of DSPs who underwent training in Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the state. Of the 25 DSPs, 14 are B Tech graduates, 4 are MBBS graduates, 1 is a PhD Doctorate, 2 are MCAs, 2 are postgraduates and 2 are graduates.

Medals and special achievement awards were distributed to various police officers on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:30 IST

INX Media case: Delhi court issues production warrant for P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A special court here on Wednesday issued production warrant for former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's presence in the court on Thursday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Harsh Vardhan launches food safety mitra scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched Food Mitra Scheme which aims at motivating and facilitating food business operators (FBOs) and people for maintaining food hygiene.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Bengal is proud: Mamata congratulates Abhijit Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was in all praises for Nobel Prize laureate Abhijit Banerjee and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, saying that the entire state is proud of their achievements.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:20 IST

Cong's RS member from Karnatka KC Ramamurthy submits resignation...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:16 IST

Kartarpur corridor will be completed on time: Home Secretary Mohan

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The work on the Kartarpur corridor will be completed on time, i.e. October 31 said the Ministry of Home Affairs Additional Secretary Govind Mohan who visited the site here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:59 IST

Unfortunate that Chidambaram has been put behind bars without...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday defended party leader P Chidambaram and criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arresting him without a trial in connection with the alleged money laundering in INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:50 IST

Drone from Pak side sighted in Punjab's Firozepur

Firozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A drone from Pakistan's side was spotted in Punjab's Firozepur district, according to Border Security Forces (BSF) sources.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:33 IST

Karnataka: JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh confirms resigning as MLA

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former Karnataka Tourism Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Wednesday confirmed that he has resigned as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:14 IST

PMC bank case: Former director Surinder Arora being questioned

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Surinder Arora is being questioned in connection with the bank scam case, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:07 IST

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met his party president Sonia Gandhi here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:05 IST

Shivakumar's wife, mother need not appear before ED: Probe...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar's wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma need not appear before the law enforcement agency as of now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:01 IST

No leave for field officers till Nov 30 in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday that no leave will be granted till November 30 to the state government officers posted in the field in the view of upcoming festivals.

Read More
iocl