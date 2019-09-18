Passing out parade of Basic Submarine Courses Held at INS Satavahana, Vizag

Visakhapatnam [Andhra Pradesh], Sept 18 (ANI): After completing 24 weeks of rigorous training, 21 officers and 108 sailors of Basic Submarine course passed out from INS Satavahana here on Tuesday.

The passing out parade held here was reviewed by Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, AVSM, VSM Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command.

During the passing out parade, Lieutenant Kartikeya Pandey was awarded the Best Officer trophy for all-round performance and Manoj Rana EAR/Apprentice was awarded the trophy for the best all-round sailor.

According to the officials, the trainees will now proceed to submarines for sea training for 6 months.

Adding that the training included submarine construction, professional phase and the escape training phase, Indian Navy, in a press release, said that the trainees also participated in a number of sports events and adventure activities during the course.

"The trainees also competed in various events at the adventure training camp held at Thatipudi reservoir on July 19," added the release. (ANI)

