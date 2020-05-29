Paswan reviews FCI's food grain distribution and procurement

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday chaired a review meeting with the Food Corporation of India's (FCI) Zonal Executive Directors and Regional General Managers on the distribution and procurement of food grains, through video conference.

In his address, Paswan lauded the role of FCI during the lockdown. "FCI workforce have emerged as Food Warriors at the time of the global pandemic crisis and they turned this challenge into an opportunity. FCI has undertaken record loading, unloading and transportation of food grains during the lockdown period. On the other hand, procurement also continued without disruptions and the wheat procurement by government agencies this year surpassed the last year's figures," a press release of the central government quoted Paswan as saying.

The Minister also took stock of the distribution of food grains in the states and UTs during the review meeting.

Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package for Migrants, Paswan said that Central Government has made the allocation of 8.00 LMT food grains (2.44 LMT wheat and 5.56 LMT Rice) to 37 State/UTs for the months of May and June 2020.

According to FCI, against this allocation, up to May 27, a total of 2.06 LMT food grains have been lifted by the States/UTs. Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep have lifted the entire allocation for two months.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Government has made the allocation of 120.04 LMT food grain (15.65 LMT wheat and 104.4 LMT Rice) to 37 State/UTs for the months of April, May and June 2020.

FCI informed, against the PMGKAY allocation, up to May 27, a total of 95.80 LMT food grain (15.6 LMT wheat and 83.38 LMT Rice) have been lifted by the States/UTs.

FCI further informed that up to May 25, it has approved the sale of 1179 MT wheat to 186 organisations and 8496 MT rice to 890 organizations against which 886 MT wheat and 7778 MT rice have been lifted by charitable/ NGO OMSS(D) without e-auction.

According to FCI as on May 27, total 351 LMT wheat (RMS20-21) has been procured. 60.40 LMT rice (RMS) has been procured. Total 700.29 LMT paddy (including 470.23 LMT rice) has been procured in 2019-20.

"Since the lockdown, food grains have been lifted and transported across the country including the North Eastern States through roads, railways, waterways and by air in difficult and hilly areas. About 100 LT food grains have been transported through 3550 rail rakes. 12 LT food grains have been transported through roads and 12,000 Tonnes of food grains was transported through 12 ships. Total 9.61 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States," reads the release.

FCI further informed about the current stock position of food grains as on May 27. Officials said 479.40 LMT wheat and 272.29 LMT rice, total 751.69 LMT food grain are available in the Central Pool.

According to FCI, West Bengal Government has requested 11,800 MT rice stock under OMSS (D) sale without e-auction at Rs 2250/- per qtl, but no requirement of food grains has been intimated by the Odisha Government till date. Both these States are recently affected by Amphan Cyclone.

Paswan said that the FCI should coordinate with the State Governments of West Bengal and Odisha and appraise the latest status of food grains in the Cyclone hit states. (ANI)

