Paswan to file nomination for Rajya Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Union Minister and chief of the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), Ram Vilas Paswan will file nomination for Rajya Sabha as an NDA candidate at Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on Friday.

Paswan has been assigned with the responsibility as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution for the second time in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP had contested six seats in Bihar as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and have won on all of them.

LJP president Ramvilas Paswan's brother Ramchandra Paswan won the from Samastipur constituency whereas Ramvilas's son Chirag Paswan was re-elected from the Jamui (SC reserved) seat for the second time.

LJP chief did not contest these elections and was eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat. (ANI)

