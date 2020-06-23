Patanjali to launch ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus today

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Patanjali will launch the ayurvedic medicine for treating COVID-19 today at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

"Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar," Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, tweeted on Monday.

Balkrishna had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna said.

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. The country has reported a total of 4,25,282 cases and 13,699 persons have died.

The Health Ministry said that 9,440 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country's recovery rate has gone up to 55.77 per cent. (ANI)

