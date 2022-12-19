Pathaan row: FIR lodged for posting morphed picture of Uttar Pradesh CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Amid the controversy surrounding the film 'Pathaan', the song 'Besharam Rang' has sparked a new controversy after morphed posters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in place of Deepika Padukone surfaced.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Lucknow's cyber police station for putting CM Yogi's photo in the ongoing Pathan film controversy, informed the police.

"FIR was lodged in the Cyber police station of Lucknow for posting a morphed picture of Chief Minister Yogi in place of Deepika Padukone. FIR registered under sections of the IT Act," said Cyber Cell Deputy SP Alpana Ghosh.

Cyber Cell Deputy SP Alpana Ghosh said that the Head Constable of Vibhuti Khand Cyber Police Station Santosh Tiwari lodged the FIR.

"FIR registered under Section 295A of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act. FIR registered on Twitter handle @AzaarSRK_," said Cyber Cell Deputy SP Alpana Ghosh.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Saurabh Marodia took to his Twitter and demanded action against the poster.



Earlier on December 16, Former BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Friday waded into the row over the song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Speaking to ANI, Jaibhan Singh said, "I support the statement of the Madhya Pradesh government and the seers of Ayodhya that this film should not be allowed to be released in the state. Anyone, who is devoted to saffron, should boycott this film. Costumes shown in the song have been worn in an obscene manner and worse, the preferred colour of our seers was chosen to tarnish them."

The makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled 'Besharam Rang' on December 12.

The former minister called on countrymen to boycott such films, saying, "We should boycott such films. Boycott is the biggest weapon in a democracy. What message are you trying to convey? Why are you insulting saffron? "

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

