Pathankot Forest Division makes efforts to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): The forest Division Pathankot is making special efforts to ease the situation arising after the COVID-19 outbreak by providing essential services to the people, officials said.

"Forest officials are adhering to social distancing protocols, are providing essential services to people on one hand, they are also in collaboration with social welfare organisations to contribute towards serving the humanity," a press release stated.



"After the Covid-19 breakout, Divisional Forest Officer Pathankot had himself requested the DC to give him the responsibility of Dhar Kalan block as nodal officer. After getting the responsibility, Tewari prepared a model to ensure supply of essential items at doorstep of people which included supply of milk, medicines and vegetables," the press release stated.

"He also identified two volunteers from each village to assist in this project, who are following all health norms while delivering basics at doorstep. Seeing good results, Tewari has apprised the DC to implement this across the district. Various social welfare organizations have come forward in facilitating task of supplying free ration to needy persons. Vans of forest department and help of officials is being utilized for this purpose," the press added.

"Forest division Pathankot with help of self-help group and village forest committee has also prepared cloth masks which would be made available to district administration at very low cost. An order for 10,000 masks has been places which would be provided to the district administration," the press release further added. (ANI)

