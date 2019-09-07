Patiala: Fire breaks out at chemical factory, no casualties

Patiala (Punjab) [India] Sept 7 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Patiala was doused after the hours of intense firefight here on Saturday.

The fire that had broken out in the morning at the chemical factory was brought under control after pressing over a dozen fire brigades in operation.

Sharing details of the fire incident, Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said, "Fire was brought under control within hours. No one was injured in the incident but a lot of property has been damaged in the fire."

He further added that the reason of fire is still unknown. (ANI)

