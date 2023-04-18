Patiala House Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in another extortion case

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Tuesday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed">ed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Japna Singh case, in which Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused">ed of having extorted">ed an amount of around Rs 3.5 crore.

ED last week filed">ed a Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) against Sukesh Chandrashekhar in another case of extortion and money laundering based">ed on a complaint filed">ed by businessman Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh.

The Special Judge Shailender Malik on Tuesday while taking cognizance also directed">ed for production of all accused">ed named">ed in the said chargesheet on May 16 this year.

Sukesh who is facing several cases of Extortion, cheating and money-laundering case, was arrested">ed by the ED on February 16 this year, in this case, for alleged">edly duping businessman Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh for Rs 3.5 crore.

According to the complainant, Sukesh Chandrashekar had called">ed Japna M Singh by impersonating himself as a senior government official and extorting money from her.



While seeking remand, ED submitted">ed that there is material evidence and reasons to believe that the said accused">ed is guilty of the offence of money laundering as per Section 3 punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.

The accused">ed is involved">ed in the laundering of proceed">eds of crime and has been involved">ed in projecting the proceed">eds of crime as untainted">ed.

"The accused">ed Sukesh Chandrashekhar is deliberately withholding and not divulging the evidence and thus not cooperating in the investigation. Custodial interrogation of the accused">ed Sukesh Chandrashekhar is essential to establish money trail of Proceed">eds of Crime," said the ED in court.

The said FIR has been registered">ed on the basis of a complaint filed">ed by Japna M Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh against certain unknown persons for impersonating themselves as government officers and thereafter cheating her to the tune of Rs. 3.5 crores.

The ED's case is based">ed on an FIR filed">ed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused">ed of cheating and extorting Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises, who are in Judicial custody related">ed to alleged">ed misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested">ed by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged">ed role in the duping case.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and several other names surfaced">ed during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

