Patience and courage key to win battle against coronavirus: Braveheart Delhi cop

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): After winning the battle with novel coronavirus, Delhi Assistant Sub-Inspector (traffic) Jeet Singh urged citizens to have courage not to get afraid of the lethal infection.

Singh got infected with COVID-19 while doing his duty at Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area. He told ANI that he first experienced the symptoms of the disease and was later tested positive.

"I was on-duty in Yusuf Sarai area when I experienced body ache, high fever and problems in breathing. Later, I was tested COVID-19 positive. I recovered well at Safdarjung hospital in a few days only," he said.

"My message to all is to have patience and stay courageous. Don't be afraid of coronavirus. It is nothing."

Notably, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712 so far, as per the data compiled by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

