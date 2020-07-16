Patient admitted at Delhi's AIIMS hangs self in bathroom, probe underway

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A patient admitted at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of the hospital's Trauma Centre, said Delhi Police on Thursday.

However, no suicide note has been retrieved from the scene so far, as per the Delhi Police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Raj Amani Patel (32), a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

"On enquiry, it has come to the knowledge that the deceased underwent intestinal surgery at AIIMS Hospital in July 2019. In continuation of his treatment on July 15 2020, he came for further treatment at AIIMS Trauma. His admission was made at about 22.30 hours. In the meantime, the deceased went missing from the admission area. Thereafter, he was found to be hanging with the help of plastic pipe used with glucose bottles in the bathroom at Yellow Zone, AIIMS Trauma Centre," informed the DCP South Delhi.

He added, "Patel was immediately rushed to the emergency area of the hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead. On inspection, a ligature mark was found over the anterior aspect of the neck."

Hauz Khas Police Station was informed about the incident on July 16, at 12:55 am. As per the latest information, the dead body has been preserved and proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is being conducted. No suicide note has been found so far. As per the statement of Police, the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

