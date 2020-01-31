Patient who tested positive for coronavirus stable: Kerala Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja held a high-level meeting at Thrissur Medical College after one positive case of coronavirus was detected in the state.

She said that the patient who tested positive for coronavirus is stable.

State ministers VS Sunil Kumar, C Raveendranath, AC Moideen and officials of the health department were present at the meeting.

"The patient who had returned from Wuhan (China) and had tested positive for coronavirus is stable. She may be shifted to Thrissur Medical College from Thrissur general hospital today," Shailaja said.

"Another person has been admitted to Thrissur General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus. 15 persons are under surveillance in the state. Of these, nine are in isolation wards and rest are being monitored at home," she added.

The Indian government had also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from traveling to China.

In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi and Goa.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 170 lives in China. (ANI)

