Patients' families stand clueless outside emergency ward as Nurses Union observes indefinite strike

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Country's apex healthcare facility has received a jolt as approximately 3,500 nursing strength of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) halted their duty as a mark of protest against the administration for not fulfilling their demands with emphasis on Sixth Central Pay Commission.

In the face of the indefinite strike by nursing staff, patients' families outside the emergency ward stand clueless about what is to be done.

Abhishek, a patient's family member outside the emergency ward, told ANI, "We have not been allowed to meet our patient inside. We can see the nurses' strike is going on. We just want to know who is looking after the patients if nurses are protesting here? Throughout the day we receive only one call about our patient's health update. We are completely clueless."



Another patient's family member, Priya, who came from Noida said, "The main problem we are facing is that nobody is giving us any update regarding my father's health. I hope the administration has arrangements inside."

Harish Kumar Kajla, President, AIIMS Nurses Union told ANI, "Who is responsible for the present situation of the patients? We are not the administration, our job is to serve people. Our organisation had put forth our demands in an organised manner but nobody listened to us. We stood helpless. We have been compelled for today's situation. Hope the administration listen to us now."

Health Ministry earlier in a written statement stated that AIIMS Delhi should ensure that directions of Delhi High Court are strictly complied with, without fail and there should be no cessation of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such an action aided/abetted. Non-compliance will be treated as an offence and action will be taken against defaulting authorities or employees.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the ongoing Nurses Union strike, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to outsource the nursing services on a contractual basis.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by the Chairman, Director, Deputy Director, senior faculty of the AIIMS administration. Delhi Nurses Federation extends support to the ongoing indefinite strike by AIIMS Nurses Union. (ANI)

