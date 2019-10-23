Patna: 3 accused escape from Patna Civil Court

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Three prisoners escaped from Patna Civil court after attacking a policeman here on Wednesday.

The three were brought to the court from the jail for hearing in the case in which they had been convicted.

They were produced before the court by the Phulwari Sharif Jail authorities.

"When we reached the court, the three accused along with ten to fifteen people, their friends attacked me outside the court and ran towards Anta Ghat," said the injured policeman.

"They were to be produced before the court on charge of theft. The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar, Mohammad Imran Badshah and Shahabuddin," said Suresh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Patna.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

