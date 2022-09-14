Patna ADM who thrashed teaching job aspirant, removed from post

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 14 (ANI): Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM) KK Singh, who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant during a protest on August 22, was removed from the post of ADM Law and Order of Patna, with immediate effect on Wednesday.



Additional District Magistrate (ADM) beat up a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna.

In the video, the ADM could be seen bashing the young protestor with a stick, while the latter was holding a tricolour and rolling on the ground.

