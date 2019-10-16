Patna: BJP MLA Nitin Navin tests positive for Dengue

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bankipur, Nitin Navin tested positive for dengue on Monday.



"Dengue was detected day before yesterday. Because of that, I am suffering from a high fever. I request the public and administration that they take precautions. The administration should do some fogging to control the menace," he told ANI.



After floods in several parts of the state following heavy rains, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large.



As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, when the rains began.



Earlier on October 9, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had visited a hospital in the state capital to review the preparedness of government hospitals. (ANI)