Patna: Bodies left unattended beside patients in Bihar's NMCH

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): The family members of COVID-19 patients are complaining of unattended bodies of 19 deceased in the wards of Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. This has led to the unavailability of beds in the hospital for patients waiting to get treated.

Santosh Kumar Chaudhary said, "I admitted my father to the hospital yesterday, who has now passed away. When I was asking the doctors to check him once, they ignored me."

"No further action has been taken yet," Chaudhary said.

Nitish Kumar, son of a COVID-19-infected policeman said, "Hospital staff are giving excuses and are not attending my father."

"My father has also complained of dead bodies lying on the floor of the hospital ward," Kumar said.

He has asked the hospital staff to take the bodies of the deceased to the morgue but again, they are not paying heed to his request, Kumar added. (ANI)

