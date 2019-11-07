ASP Swarn Prabhat speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI
ASP Swarn Prabhat speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Patna: Class 5 student accuses school teacher of sexual harassment, probe underway

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:21 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A class 5th student of a private school here has accused a school teacher of sexual assault, police said on Thursday.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Swarn Prabhat informed that police has begun an investigation in the case.
"We are conducting the investigation, and in its course, we have spoken with the director, principal and other teachers of the school. We will also see the CCTV footage and record the statement of the victim, which according to his mother, will be given in the court," Prabhat told reporters here.
The police official added that the school administration has been served a notice to provide CCTV footage to the police.
"The CCTV camera footage will come in handy in the course of the investigation, we will take necessary action following the discovery from it," Prabhat added.
Meanwhile, Principal of the School said that she was completely unaware of the allegations against her teacher.
"I got the information of the incident from a newspaper yesterday. On the basis of newspaper reports, we issued a show-cause notice to the concerned teacher as we have not received any written complaint from the victim," Kumari told reporters.
Assuring full cooperation with the police and action against the accused if found guilty, she said, "The school administration will cooperate fully with the police during the course of the investigation and if found guilty the teacher will be punished severely."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:30 IST

Delhi: DPCC delegates meet Dr. Manmohan Singh ahead of Kartarpur visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The delegates of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:26 IST

Karnataka: Overflowing pond causes waterlogging in Bagalkot

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Incessant rainfall in the state of Karnataka triggered water-logging in the Badami area in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:17 IST

Andheri: Community fridge installed to check food wastage, feed needy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): Andheri residents have set up a community fridge to reduce food wastage and provide food to the underprivileged people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

DRI arrests Chinese national, busts syndicate smuggling gold into India

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Chinese national which led to the bust of a major Chinese syndicate involved in smuggling gold from Hong Kong and Taiwan into India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:08 IST

Gadkari refutes speculation of him as next Maharashtra CM

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Road Transports Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dismissed speculations of him being named as the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, saying he will continue to work as a cabinet minister in the central government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:04 IST

Build Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue near India Gate, says his kin

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, appealed to the Centre to build a statue of the late freedom fighter at India Gate and INA Memorial in the national capital for his contributions to the Indian independence movement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:55 IST

CWC to discuss Ayodhya , economic slowdown on Nov 10

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet here on Sunday to mull on party's strategy ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit which is expected anytime before November 17, claimed sources within the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:49 IST

PM Narendra Modi attends Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended an exhibition organised at the two-day Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet being held in Dharamshala.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:45 IST

New Delhi: Sitharaman chairs meet with Financial Stability and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting with members of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:40 IST

Farmer attempts suicide over land dispute in Dokulapadu village

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A farmer identified as Allu Jaganmohan Rao on Wednesday tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol over himself over a land dispute with the village officials at Dokulapadu village of Narasannapeta mandal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:39 IST

Mumbai: Western Railways introduces 'Uttam' coaches with CCTV cameras

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): The Western Railways introduced Uttam coaches for the local trains in Mumbai on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:37 IST

Despite 'Howdy-Modi,' Massive increase in H-1B visa denial for...

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports that the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies have led to a massive increase in the rejection of petitions for H-1B visas with the highest denia

Read More
iocl