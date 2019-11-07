Patna: Class 5 student accuses school teacher of sexual harassment, probe underway

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A class 5th student of a private school here has accused a school teacher of sexual assault, police said on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Swarn Prabhat informed that police has begun an investigation in the case.

"We are conducting the investigation, and in its course, we have spoken with the director, principal and other teachers of the school. We will also see the CCTV footage and record the statement of the victim, which according to his mother, will be given in the court," Prabhat told reporters here.

The police official added that the school administration has been served a notice to provide CCTV footage to the police.

"The CCTV camera footage will come in handy in the course of the investigation, we will take necessary action following the discovery from it," Prabhat added.

Meanwhile, Principal of the School said that she was completely unaware of the allegations against her teacher.

"I got the information of the incident from a newspaper yesterday. On the basis of newspaper reports, we issued a show-cause notice to the concerned teacher as we have not received any written complaint from the victim," Kumari told reporters.

Assuring full cooperation with the police and action against the accused if found guilty, she said, "The school administration will cooperate fully with the police during the course of the investigation and if found guilty the teacher will be punished severely."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

