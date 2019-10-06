Patna: CM Nitish performs aarti at Badi Patan Devi temple

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited Badi Patan Devi temple here on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

He also performed aarti at the temple and offered prayers to the Goddess.

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri.

Patna has been making the headlines for many days as pockets of the city have been under water for over a week and drains polluted several waterlogged areas following heavy rain.

After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, the death count has risen to 73, with nine reported injured, according to the state officials. (ANI)

