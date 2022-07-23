Patna: Court sentences man in FICN smuggling case

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A special NIA court in Patna on Friday convicted a man for smuggling fake Indian currency notes.

On Friday, the NIA Special Court, Patna, Bihar pronounced a sentence against an accused Mohammad Ali Akhtar Ansari for his involvement in the proliferation of FICN in India after convicting him on July 18, 2022.

The case involved the seizure of a parcel containing High-Quality FICN having face value of around Rs 25 lakhs, the investigative agency in a press release said.



The accused had come to Raxaul town of Bihar, to take delivery of the said FICN consignment on 30th September 2015 and was subsequently arrested.

The investigation had established that the seized FICN had been smuggled from a foreign country into India and the consignment was to be delivered to the accused, Abi Mohammad of Nepal.

It also came to light that Syed Muhammad Shaffi, a Pakistani national, but now residing in UAE, had couriered the parcel from UAE through ICS (International Courier Service). After thorough investigations by the NIA, a chargesheet was filed in September 2016 against the arrested accused, Mohammad Ali Akhtar Ansari.

Mohammad Ali Akhtar Ansari has been awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 50,000 as a fine under section 16 of the UA(P) Act, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 25,000 under section 489B of the IPC and seven years of rigorous imprisonment under section 489C of the IPC by the NIA Special Court Patna, Bihar.

Earlier on July 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement that Mohd Ali Akhtar Ansari was sentenced under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the quantum of punishment will be declared by the court on July 22. (ANI)

