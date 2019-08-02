Patna: Crowd beats up specially-abled man on suspicion of child theft

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A mob here beat up a specially-abled man accusing him of stealing children from the Parsa Bazar locality here. However, police reached the spot and saved the man and got him admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Friday.

"The investigation is still ongoing in the case. In the morning, we got a call stating that a crowd was beating up a man accused of stealing children. Police reached the spot and saved the man from the wrath of the public and admitted him to the PMCH for treatment," said Kiran Jadhav, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Police had to face difficulties in rescuing the specially-abled man from the angry crowd which damaged even the police jeep and attacked the personnel who were on the spot.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

