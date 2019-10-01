Patna floods: Municipal Corporation uses dewatering machines to carry out relief work [Photo/ANI]
Patna: Dewatering machines deployed in areas to ease waterlogging

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:32 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In order to ease waterlogging, the state government on Tuesday deployed dewatering machine in different areas of Patna.
One such machine was installed at SK Puri area of the capital city on Monday night as the residents of area complaint of wading through knee-deep waters since after rains created havoc on the city.
"We had installed this machine yesterday night. The government has brought-in this machine from outside the state. The road is expected to be clear by evening today," said an official from Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC).
However, contradicting official's remark, the locals from the area claimed that the machine was not working as expected.
"Nothing has been done so far to weed out water from the area. This machine is not working. We are almost stranded and it is very difficult to move out of our place in this dirty stagnant water", said a local while speaking to ANI.
Patna and its nearby areas are facing flood-like situation due to relentless rains and swelling up of river Ganga.
The NDRF and the SDRF are working in full swing to provide relief and rescue to the stranded people in and around the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna is likely to receive more rainfall for the next three days accompanied by thunderstorms. The temperature in the area will oscillate between 23 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. (ANI)

