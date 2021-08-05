Patna: ED files prosecution complaint against interstate criminal for alleged money laundering

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Madhav Das who is an interstate criminal, and his two family members before a special court in Patna for alleged money laundering.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Madhav Das, his wife Urmila Devi, and brother-in-law Yogendra Das on Wednesday.

Madhav Das is a "notorious" inter-state criminal and also a member of the banned Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) organisation, said ED in an official statement.



In a prosecution complaint filed before Special Judge (PMLA) in Patna, Bihar the ED has sought punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 1.01 crore owned by Madhav Das and his family members.

The agency further informed that a money-laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of 24 FIRs lodged in various Police Stations of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal for the crime related to robbery and dacoity, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, use of arms and ammunition etc.

ED said that investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused has invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties and deposits with the bank in the name of his family members, so as to project them as untainted. He has also used the pseudo name Sujeet Kumar Mittal for the acquisition of properties and his wife has hidden her identity using the pseudo name Pooja Mittal to escape the eyes of law enforcing agencies.

Cash generated through his criminal activities is the only source of income, thus huge cash deposits and acquisition of properties are nothing but proceeds of crime which were attempted to project as untainted in the Pseudo names of his and his family members. (ANI)

