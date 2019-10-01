Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a petrol pump situated in Dinkar circle here on Tuesday evening.
The petrol pump comes under the Nala Road area of the city.
According to reports, continuous leakage of petrol led to the fire. No loss of life has been reported as yet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Patna: Fire breaks out at a petrol pump in Nala Road
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:20 IST
