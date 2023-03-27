Patna: Liquor bottles recovered from Maurya Hotel owner's residence during ED raid

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered 14 bottles of liquor during a raid at the residence of SP Sinha - the owner of Patna's famous Maurya Hotel, said a police official on Monday.

Nitish Kumar's government imposed the liquor ban across the state under Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

The ED officials who recovered the carton of liquor handed it to the Rupaspur police station and later a case was registered in the Roopspur police station under sections of the Prohibition and Excise Act, said the officer.



Following the recovery, Patna's Excise Department also searched Sinha and his CA's premises but further no recovery was made. Patna's SSP Rajeev Mishra told that "14 bottles of branded foreign liquor of 750ml have been recovered from SP Sinha's house. Therefore, a case has been registered against responsible persons under the sections of the Liquor Prohibition Act."

According to the police sources, the ED team from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj had come to Bihar on Saturday after a man having links with Maurya Hotel was held with foreign currency at Banaras Cantt railway station.

ED started the raid on Saturday evening which went on till Sunday evening. As the ED officials informed the local police, Sub Inspector Kumari Anchala and her team reached SP Sinha's house, sized the recovered liquor, and initiated further actions. (ANI)

