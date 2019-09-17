Bihar: LJP workers pour milk on PM’s poster in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In yet another addition to Prime Minister’s 69th birthday celebrations, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) workers gathered here to pour milk at his poster on Tuesday.

The LJP workers in Patna came together to celebrate the birthday of their beloved leader as many of them were seen pouring milk on his poster.

Surrounding the poster, stood a group of saffron-clad children and the priest who performed the act by chanting Vedic mantras while pouring the milk on the poster.

The banner with a picture of the Prime Minister read ‘We want PoK as return gift’ asking the minister to initiate further actions towards the integration of the said region.

Praying for his long and healthy life, numerous events are being held in the country to celebrate PM’s birthday as a mark of respect.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to his home state flew in from Gandhinagar to Kevadia today. He visited the Khalvani eco-tourism site and the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadia, a few of the major tourist attraction near the Statue of Unity.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by its leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)