Patna: Man beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifter, 22 held

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man, who was thrashed by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter here in Naubatpur area, died in a hospital during treatment on Saturday, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Garima Malik, the incident of mob lynching was reported from Naubatpur earlier today.

Soon after receiving the information of the incident, the police rushed to the spot immediately and arrested 22 people in connection with the case.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained by the police.

A case has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On August 4, a beggar was beaten to death by an unruly mob on suspicion of child lifting in Rupaspur area in Patna. Around 32 persons were arrested in the case. (ANI)

