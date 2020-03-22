Patna man distributes hand-sanitisers to police on Janata Curfew Day

Patna (Bihar) [India] Mar 22 (ANI): As India unites to fight against Covid-19, Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Panta, distributed hand sanitiser to police and traffic personnel on "Janata Curfew" day.

He said, "The entire country is fighting against Coronavirus. This is my way to fight it."

Not having an option to work from home, police personnel are, relatively, more vulnerable to Covid-19. WHO guidelines state that apart from intermittent handwashing with soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizer prove to be efficient to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged the citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes and self impose a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday. He asked people to exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 315, which includes 39 foreigners. Four people have died in the country--one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)





