Patna Municipal Corporation workers' strike enters fourth day

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Protest by sanitation workers of Patna Municipal Corporation entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Workers have been protesting over their 21-point demand since last Monday.

Due to the protest, the door to door garbage collection service has also been adversely affected as scores of workers continue to be on strike against the state government's decision to outsource the civic services.

The agitated workers have also thrown the garbage and carcasses of animals on the roads and at the Municipal Corporation offices to mark their protest.

Speaking to ANI, Dhananjay Kumar, a resident said, "We are facing hardship due to this strike and government is not taking any action."

Workers say that they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

"We are currently employed on a daily wage basis and we want to be permanent. We are ready to take our protest to Delhi too, we will not step back," said a sanitation worker. (ANI)

