Patna: Pappu Yadav sells onion at Rs 35 per kg in protest against hike

Patna (Bihar)[India], Dec 5 (ANI): As onion prices have surged across the country, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav took to streets to protest against the price hike in a unique way.

Yadav was seen selling onions at Rs 35 per kilogram at Rajendra Nagar near Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi's residence here.

Slamming the Central government over NRC, Yadav told ANI: "The Central government is bringing a Bill on National Register of Citizens (NRC). Bring a bill on onion too. The prices have gone so up. How can the poor afford to buy onions at a price of Rs 120 per kg?"

Hitting out at Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for his empty promises that the Centre was going to import onions and that prices would come down by mid-December, Yadav asked: "If the Centre can provide subsidy on fuel, why cannot it provide subsidy on onions?"

Azra, a local resident told ANI: "We have been waiting in a queue to get onion at a cheaper price. Onion is being sold for Rs 120 per kg in the market and we have never thought such a situation would come."

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

