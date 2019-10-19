People disrupting the press conference of Larsen and Toubro Construction official in Patna on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Patna: People protest against L&T Construction official for city flood

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:13 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Annoyed over water-logging in the city in the wake of heavy downpour, some people on Saturday protested during the press conference of a functionary of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction here.
The press conference was being held by BP Raghuwanshi, Project Manager, L&T Construction. Raghuwanshi is responsible for the construction of Saidpur sewerage network project in the city.
"Ours is a sewer network project and covers only 20 per cent of the city. We are not laying down the sewer lines in the rest of 80 per cent of the area while waterlogging happened in the entire city. Our project has nothing to do with draining out of floodwater," said Raghuwanshi.
Several areas of the city were flooded by rainwater with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas.
Low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri have also been affected severely.
As per the state's Health Department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered from across the city since September.
Heavy rains claimed the lives of over 73 people in Bihar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:25 IST

