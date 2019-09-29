Patna: Rain lashes parts of city, water-logging troubles citizens

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Continuous rainfall since last few days has thrown daily life out of gear in several parts of Bihar including the state capital Patna.

People are facing problem after several localities in the city were left waterlogged after continuous rains.

Owing to heavy waterlogging, people were also forced to carry a dead body on cart, as the road had become inaccessible for an ambulance.

"We are taking this unidentified dead body to hospital for postmortem. The water level has reached knee-deep and the ambulance or car cannot come due to waterlogging, so we are taking the body on a cart", said the local.

With overflowing drains throughout the city, water has also entered different houses in many localities of Patna.

The Nalanda Medical College hospital was also inundated with water, forcing doctors and paramedical staff to carry out their practice in knee-deep waters.

In view of the flood-like situation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ordered all the district collectors to continue monitoring the situation and relief measures till October 15.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next week. (ANI)

