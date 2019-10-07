Patna: Rajendra Nagar residents fear vector-borne diseases outbreak

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases are looming large over Rajendra Nagar area in Patna as floodwaters drained after it remained submerged for a week.

Ram Nandan Yadav, who owns a Bhelpuri shop in the area, said, "Now as floodwaters are gone, we fear of the outbreak of communicable disease."

Yadav, who was cleaning up his shop, said he could not open his shop for the last 10 days and suffered a loss of about Rs 1.5 lakh due to floods in the city.

When ANI visited the area, it found roads filled with mud and stink emanating from the floodwaters still collected at some places.

Manish Kumar Jha, another resident of the area, said stink is a major problem which was making the residents' life difficult. "Though it is a matter of big relief that floodwaters have drained, now we are facing the problem of stink which is spread all over the area and is making it difficult for us to live in our homes," he said.

Several ATM booths were also not functional and gates of some of them were found broken.

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas. Over 73 people have lost their lives after heavy rains in Bihar. (ANI)

