Patna: Retired Air Force officer arrested for giving triple talaq

Pirbahore (Bihar) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Friday arrested a retired Air Force officer for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Bihar's Pirbahore district.

"I have been living at my sister's house from the last month. Today, he came to the house and hastily pronounced the three words. After saying it, he tried to run away but was nabbed by my family members," said the woman.

The man, who has been identified as Mohammad Ali Imam, was handed over to the police by the family.

"We are looking into the matter. The investigation is underway," said Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Station House Officer (SHO).

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant talaq and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

