Patna: RJD leader Rabri Devi hosts iftar party at her residence

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 2 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi on Sunday hosted an iftar party at her residence here.

"We hosted this iftar party in order to maintain a peaceful relationship between all the communities and to develop brotherhood among the people. I pray to God that peace and prosperity prevail in Bihar," she said while talking to reporters here.

Talking about the poor performance of the grand-alliance in the state, she said, "I am not at all worried about the results that came from the Lok Sabha polls. This situation was not only in Bihar but the condition was the same in the entire nation."

Terming people's mandate of "supreme importance", she said, "Whenever a party loses an election, the party workers and leaders do feel bad."

Several senior leaders from the party and grand-alliance including Jeetan Ram Manjhi, Shivanand Tiwari were present during the party. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who was reported to be upset with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav during the Lok Sabha polls was also present during the party.

The yearly iftar party is generally hosted by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav but since he is in jail, the iftar was organised by Rabri Devi this time.

RJD failed to win a single seat in the state during the recently held Lok Sabha polls while its ally Congress could win only one seat. (ANI)

