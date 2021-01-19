Patna Sahib Gurudwara all decked up to celebrate 'Prakash Purab'

Patna Sahib (Bihar) [India], January 19 (ANI): Patna Harmandir Ji Sahib Gurudwara is all decked up to celebrate 'Prakash Purab', which marks the 354th birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.



The three-day celebration will conclude on January 20.

Guru Gobind Singh the tenth Sikh guru and founder of the Khalsa Panth was born in Patna.

Takht Sri Harmandir Ji, Patna Sahib is honoured and revered as the abode of 'Dasam Patshah' Guru Gobind Singh Ji. (ANI)