Patna SP directs all deputies to collect information of RSS, its associate bearers

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A letter from the month of May has come into view now showing that Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) in Patna has directed Deputy SPs (Special Branch) to "collect names, addresses, phone number and professions of the office bearers of RSS residing in their areas "within a week".

In a letter dated May 28, the top cop has also asked to give information related to other right-wing organisations supporting RSS.

Apart from RSS, the names of other organisations mentioned in the order were Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Samiti, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (minority wing of RSS), Hindu Rashtra Sena, Durga Vahini, Hindu Mahasabha and ABVP among others. (ANI)

