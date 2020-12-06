Patna STF arrests two for duping people, Rs 7.9 lakh seized

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], December 6 (ANI): Patna Special Task Force has arrested two persons on Sunday who allegedly cheated people through the use of fake currency notes. Rs 7.9 lakh and one country-made weapon has also been seized from the accused.



Accused named Murari Yadav and Deepak Kumar were arrested from Old Bus Stand, Chhatauni police station in Motihari, the police said.

The police claimed that the accused were carrying bundles of notes which consisted of plain paper cut in the shape of Rs. 100 notes. "On the top of each of these bundles an original Rs 100 note was placed which created an impression of the bundle amounting to Rs 1 lakh," the police added.

Rs 7,90,700, one car, five mobile phones, one country-made weapon and four live cartridges of .315 have been seized from the accused, it added. (ANI)

