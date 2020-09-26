Patna: Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap booked for protest against agriculture bills

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 26 (ANI): A case has been registered against RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav and others in Patna in connection with protests against the recently passed agriculture bills.

According to police, the case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant laws in the matter on Friday.

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) supremo Pappu Yadav has also been booked in the matter.



This comes after Tejashwi Yadav participated in a tractor rally protest agaist the there agriculture bills in Patna. It is worth noting that Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asked supporters to hit the roads in each of 38 districts headquarters of Bihar and register strong protests against the Bills.

On Friday morning, some RJD workers rode buffaloes in Darbhanga to mark their protest against the farm bills. They also raised slogans and had also brought tractors to mark their protest.

Protests are being held at several places across the country against the agriculture bills by opposition parties, farmers and other organisations.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

