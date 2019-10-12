Patna: Woman given 'triple talaq' for not becoming 'modern'

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A woman named Noori Fatma claimed that her husband gave her instant 'triple talaq' because she refused to become a "modern" woman and consume liquor and wear dresses.

Speaking to ANI Noori Fatma said: "I married Imran Mustafa in 2015 and after few days of our marriage we moved to Delhi. A few months later, he told me to be like every other modern girl in the city, wanting me to wear small dresses and go to night parties and consume liquor. When I refused, he used to beat me every day."

"After torturing for many years, a few days ago he asked me to leave his house and when I refused, he gave me triple talaq," she alleged.

The victim also approached the state women commission in this regard which has sent a notice to her husband.

"The husband used to torture her and two times he forcefully aborted her child. We have taken cognizance of this case. On September 1, her husband gave her triple talaq. We have issued a notice to her husband in the case and will be calling him," said Dilmani Mishra, Chairman of Bihar State Commission for Women.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, known as triple talaq, which makes a criminal offence and a three years jail is a punishment for the husband. (ANI)

