Patnaik directs BJD MPs to submit reports of their performance in Parliament

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik directed his party MPs to submit reports of their performance in Parliament and on the steps taken by them to resolve issues in their respective constituencies once in every two months, starting August.

In a letter to all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJD, Patnaik said, "I will review those reports regularly and give you crucial suggestions on various issues. I will suggest the way you should work wholeheartedly for the development of our state and the welfare of its people."

"It is because of our efforts to work towards fulfillment of the dreams and aspirations of the people of Odisha, they have provided us with an opportunity to serve them for the fifth term and also helped us to attain a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state, therefore we have a huge responsibility both in the state and Centre," Patnaik said in the letter.

The BJD has 12 MPs in Lok Sabha and eight in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

