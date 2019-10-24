Patnaik felicitates 11 families for voluntarily giving away land for Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated 11 families for voluntarily giving away their land for the security and beautification of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Chief Minister presented silver filigree Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra idols to the families at an event organised at Loka Seva Bhawan here.

Patnaik told the families that their sacrifice would be remembered by the people of Odisha.

The Odisha government has launched a demolition drive around the 12th-century old Hindu shrine to free it from encroachments. (ANI)

