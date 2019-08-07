Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects that include 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings which would take the Make in Odisha initiative to greater heights, said an official statement from the state government.

The statement said that these projects will bring an investment of Rs 4,461. 42 crore and create 9,451 job opportunities.

Patnaik said, "I congratulate all the concerned companies on this milestone and assure everyone of complete facilitation support from the state government. These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha."

"Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of ground investments. Towards achieving this vision, we have devised the '5T' strategy, in which Transformation goals will be achieved through Teamwork, Transparency and Technology enablers in a Time-bound manner," he said.

Patnaik further said, "In the past 20 months, we have undertaken ground-breaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92, 686 crore in the state with the creation of employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people." (ANI)